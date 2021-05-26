HERRIN, IL — The Local 6 area is home to different kinds of festivals that represent our communities and our roots. While many of them have been put on pause, some are coming back this summer — like HerrinFesta Italiana in Herrin, Illinois.
Some events have already happened, but the plaza opens Thursday night with rides, games, food and the usual traditions.
Wednesday, booths were set up, rides were assembled and the stage was set for food, music, bocce ball and more.
HerrinFesta President Cris Trapani says after losing a year to COVID-19, everyone's ready for some fun. But he says there are safety protocols in place.
"We're gonna' have areas where you can, of course, sanitize. It's up to the individual. Masks are welcome. You can do what you want with regards to that. Any other issues that you feel comfortable, you can feel very very comfortable coming out and doing that. We just want people to have a good time," Trapani says.
Trapani says this year's parade is going to be the biggest ever, based on the number of entries. It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on Park Avenue.
For more information on HerrinFesta Italiana, visit herrinfesta.com.