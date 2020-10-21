PADUCAH — While Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively faces criticism for the photo showing him in blackface, some who know him say the picture does not represent who he is.
The photo, which Shively said was taken in 2002, shows Shively and a woman in blackface, with the caption, "Happy Hizzleween!!! The Shizley's." Shively was wearing a do-rag in the picture, as well as a chain with a money symbol.
Shively reached out to Local 6 on Tuesday to apologize and hopes the community can forgive him. You can watch the full interview by clicking here.
On Wednesday, Local 6 talked with one of Shively's former students, Demarkus Wilson, who said the Donald Shively he knows is not a racist.
Wilson said he attended Paducah Tilghman High School from 2000 to 2004. When Wilson was a freshman, Shively was his science teacher.
"I kind of struggled in science. So (Shively) would go out his way in the mornings to meet with me and help me with my work. I would get my breakfast and go to his office. Well, not his office, his classroom. And he would help me go over homework, study for tests."
Wilson recalled that Shively often tutored him several times a week. Wilson said during his sophomore year, even though Shively was no longer his science teacher, Shively still helped him with schoolwork. Wilson said Shively continued to support him the following school year too.
"In my junior year, I took chemistry, struggled in that a little bit, and (Shively) arranged with the chemistry teacher for me to go during lunch, and she would help me with my homework and study for tests, too. So he's going out his way for me a lot," said Wilson.
Wilson also played defensive end and inside linebacker on the high school football team while Shively was the offensive coordinator.
"He was a great coach," said Wilson. "He's going to push you, motivate you, try to get the best out of you, also hold you accountable."
But even more than that, Wilson said Shively was someone who listened.
"Outside of helping me on my work, you know, we could just talk about life, things I had going on at home or in school," said Wilson. "He's just somebody you can always talk to and count on."
Wilson said even today, he still sees Shively often, because Wilson's sixth-grade stepson and Shively's son both play Tornado League Football. Wilson said he still calls Shively "Coach," and added that Shively gave his personal phone number to Wilson in case Wilson needs anything.
Wilson said when he saw the photo of Shively in blackface, he was disappointed.
"My initial reaction was I was upset. I was hurt. I couldn't believe that he had done it," said Wilson. "But the more time I had to think about it, I had to think about knowing him as a person and all the things he's done for me — not only the things he's done for me, but the things he's done for the school system."
Wilson said it was his daughter, a sophomore at Paducah Tilghman High School, who notified him of the blackface photo.
"I was trying to explain to her that's not the Donald Shively that people are going to take that as, you know? He's a much better person than that," said Wilson. "I'm sure that if he could go back and change it, he would. You know, that was something immature. But I really had to explain to her that he's a better person than that."
Wilson said while he accepts Shively's apology, he hopes Shively will address the issue in a more direct way, perhaps in a forum or town hall setting.
"He's already apologized. But I think he needs to do that more in person," said Wilson. "He needs to be where the people can reach out, and speak their mind, and say their peace about it, and then, just hopefully move forward from it, and just make sure that nothing else happens like this in the future with him or his staff."
Wilson said he has not talked with Shively since the blackface photo surfaced. But Wilson said if he has the opportunity, he'd say, "Hey coach, keep your head up. I know that's not you. I accept your apology, and I hope others will, and I just hope we can move past this."
Local 6 also talked with Luke Powell, another former student at Paducah Tilghman High School from 2000 to 2004. Like Wilson, Powell was on the football team while Shively was the offensive coordinator. In addition, Shively was Powell's chemistry teacher.
"Donald was a person I saw make a real effort to build relationships. Some teachers stood on the sidelines while Shively was really involved," Powell said. "He acted like he cared."
Nevertheless, Powell said the photo of Shively in blackface "represents a very serious mistake" and Shively should be held accountable.
"But the picture is not an accurate representation of the individual that I remember," said Powell.
Powell hopes this issue can get the attention it deserves and that people "can listen to each other."