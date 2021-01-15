(CNN) — Another cabinet official has resigned in the wake of last week's riot at the capitol.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar submitted his resignation Tuesday.
In the letter addressed to President Donald Trump, Azar outlined what he considered to be his department's strongest accomplishments over the past four years.
But, he also cited the riot, saying the actions and rhetoric of the past week threaten to tarnish the legacies of the administration.
Azar said the insurrection was an assault on "our democracy and the tradition of peaceful transitions of power" in the U.S.
He asked Trump to "continue to condemn unequivocally any form of violence."
Azar plans to stay in his role until President-Elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.