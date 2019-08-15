FULTON COUNTY, KY -- Hickman City commissioner Phillip Williams passed away in a car accident early Thursday morning.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a single vehicle accident around 6 a.m. at the intersection of HWY 125 and 166.
Deputies say Williams lost control of his vehicle and went off of HWY 125 south. They report his vehicle flipped several times.
Williams was transported to Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"The Sheriff's office would like to express our condolences to the family," a news release from the sheriff's office says.