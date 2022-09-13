HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says.
In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified the district about "a social media red flag" regarding the threatening post around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The post allegedly threatened staff at the high school.
"We immediately put our district in lock down and began our safety protocol," the district's statement reads. "Students and staff were dismissed safely without incident. Thank you to local and state law enforcement agencies for their assistance in today’s events. This situation is currently under investigation."
The lockdown comes about a week after a Hickman County student was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening regarding alleged threats made on social media.