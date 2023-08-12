HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County and the city of Clinton have been declared a state of emergency, according to Hickman County Emergency Management.
More than 40 trees are down due to the Saturday, August 12 storms, some of them being across roadways.
Pictures of the storm damage sent in by Hickman County Emergency Management are pictured below:
August 12 storm damage in Hickman County, Kentucky
There have also been reports of slight damage to infrastructure and a grain bin.
There is also a report of an equipment shop that is severely damaged.
However, there are no reports of injuries.