CLINTON, KY — The Hickman County School District is drawing a line in the sand over masks. Students will be required to wear masks while they're inside school buildings. Students walked out of school in protest and joined their parents outside the school building Friday afternoon. The district's board of education held a special called meeting Friday evening to vote on an expansion to virtual learning.
During the board meeting, parents again voiced their frustration with the state mask mandate for schools. The board voted 3-2 in favor of expanding virtual learning, with board members Caleb Deweese and Matt Hicks voting no. Hickman County School Board Chair Martie Templeton made it clear what will happen if children don't show up to school wearing masks.
"If they simply will not comply even after being asked to, students will exit the building or call parents to pick them up," Templeton said. "It is not something any of the administration wants to do, but is required to maintain the lay of the law."
After the meeting adjourned, parents stayed after to talk about the mandate. Chris Tucker was one of the parents who spoke to the crowd packed into the gym. Tucker reaffirmed where the group of parents stand on having it be a requirement for their children to wear masks in school.
"We will not accept a mask mandate for our staff or our children," Tucker said.
Deweese also had a strong message for the parents in attendance.
"Get your kids out if you need to. We've got a really good school system. We've got some of the best teachers around and all really care, and it's great," Deweese said. "We've got somebody in office right now who's tyrannical, and I don't agree with him one bit."
Despite the push from parents, students will be required to wear masks in school come Monday. In addition to the mask mandate Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Education on Thursday voted in favor of a separate mask mandate for local schools for the next 270 days.