CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County student has been charged after making a school-threat on social media, according to the Kentucky State Police.
A Wednesday release explained administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of the post on Tuesday. The post reportedly included disturbing statements made towards the school and school staff and included a photo of a gun.
Troopers say they charged the student with one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree and released him to a guardian after consulting with a Hickman County Court Designated Worker.
According to the release, the Kentucky State Police investigates all reported threats of school violence regardless of context or intent. Troopers are asking families to discuss the dangers of posting threatening messages online with their kids.