FULTON COUNTY, KY — Hickman Electric System has been working on restoring power from the widespread storm damage and flash flooding from the morning of Saturday, August 12.
Hickman Electric System serves approximately 1,100 residential, commercial customers, and maintains over 66 miles of power lines in portions of the city limits of Hickman and Fulton County, Kentucky.
At this time, there are no updates as to when power will be fully restored to the area. However, Hickman Electric System linemen are working around the clock.
In a Facebook post the company says, “Anyone in the rural circuit without power please report. Those in town will take a little longer.” They added, “The goal is have everyone back up today, the guys are working hard.”
For updates regarding power outages in the city of Hickman or Fulton County, Kentucky, visit the Hickman Electric System Facebook page.