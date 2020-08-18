CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Hickory Grove Road (County Road 1428) in Calloway County will be closed starting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
KYTC says Hickory Grove Road will be closed for about 45 days, with a target completion day of Oct. 2.
The closure starts at mile marker 0.77 for reconstruction of a bridge over Wades Creek. This closure, according to KYTC is along Hickory Grove Road between KY 783/Airport Road and Cain Drive.
KYTC says around 100 vehicles use this section of the road in an average day.
This bridge rehabilitation project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.
Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met to improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians. For more information on Bridging Kentucky please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.