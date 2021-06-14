LOUISVILLE, KY– According to WDRB in Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police have identified 62-year-old Rickie Felts, as the victim of a fatal shooting last Wednesday.
Louisville police responded to a shooting in the Southland Park neighborhood around 9:40 p.m Wednesday. They found Felts, a Hickory resident, with a gunshot wound. Police promptly transported him to University of Louisville Hospital, where Louisville police say he died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating the homicide, but have not identified any suspects.