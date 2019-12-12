CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - When you're keeping up with what's going on in your life, your phone is probably the first place you look -- but a lot of people still prefer the good old fashioned calendar to keep up with what's going on in their lives.
Many of you may be familiar with the Hickory Woods calendars, some of you may have one hanging up in your home or office space. A lot of hard work goes into each picture you see in the calendar. Local 6 spoke to some of the brains and the beauties behind these pages from throughout the years.
Beyond the doors at Hickory Woods is where seniors come together for something definitely unique.
Eugene Waggoner has been in dozens of photos, portraying numerous people throughout the years.
“It’s just a lot of fun, we let our hair down, let what little hair you have down and just enjoy whatever we are called upon to do,” Waggoner said.
All of them get to participate in a photo shoot for their annual calendar.
“We get to go different places and meet different people,” Waggoner said.
Most of the men and women featured are more than 80 years old, but that's not stopping them from wanting to be someone else for a moment.
“I've rubbed shoulders with these calendars with royalty, with moonshiners and in any situation you can think of,” Waggoner said. “Of course, in this last one I was John Wayne from True Grit,”
You’ll see a lot of different actresses or superheroes, from Mary Poppins to Catwoman.
“The people in the courthouse, they were opening their windows to see what we were doing and having fun and laughing at us,” Shirley Robertson said. “I was really a Catwoman.”
To these seniors, it's more than just a calendar.
“It brings back memories I haven't thought of in a long time, it makes us feel young again,” Waggoner said.
In more than 13 years, these seniors have taken hundreds of photos and made thousands of memories. It's like a scrapbook.
“When you look at the old ones, there they all are but they're all gone and I just praise the Lord that I'm still here so I can be in another one,” Waggoner said.
They're not only looking back, but also looking forward to the next photo shoot, the next calendar and the next memories to be made.
Frances Roberts, who is almost 100 years old, says she loves being a part of it all. “You just wonder who you're going to be,” Roberts said.
Executive Director, Annita Peeler, says as some seniors get older they lose a lot of things, like a loved one or spouse. These photo shoots and calendars give them something to look forward to.
“It's all about them enjoying life,” Peeler said. And there's nothing more special than that.
“We do have fun it's a joy to be in the calendar,” Waggoner said.
The theme for 2020's calendar is "Saturday at the Movies." The calendars are $5 each and can be picked up at Hickory Woods. You can also place an order for a calendar to be mailed to you by calling 270-795-8700.