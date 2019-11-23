MURRAY, KY— The Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Ky unveiled its 2020 calendar on Saturday.
The theme for the 13th calendar is "Saturday at the Movies" featuring many of their favorite movies.
Hickory Woods Senior Living Community Executive Director Annita Peeler says the residents and families look forward to this event all year.
"This is not a money-making project but another way to make priceless memories," Peeler said.
The calendars are $5 each and can be picked up at Hickory Woods. You can also place an order for a calendar to be mailed to you by calling 270-795-8700.