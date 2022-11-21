MURRAY, KY — The Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Kentucky, has unveiled the 15th edition of its annual calendar.
For each year's calendar, residents dress in different costumes and play a variety of characters. The theme for 2023 is Living Life to the Fullest.
Check out the video above for a look at some of the costumes and featured people.
Scenes include circus performers, an opera singer, a magician and many others.
Lyndia Cochran, who moved to the area last September, is of the residents making up the cast of characters in the 2023 edition of the calendar. This is her second year participating, and she tells us she does it for the memories.
"It's enjoyable, and of course it's memories! And that's what life should be. It should be good memories, and that's what it is. A lot of fun, yes sir," Cochran tells Local 6.
Residents also told the Murray Ledger that they think this year's calendar is the best one yet.