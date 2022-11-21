PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January.
According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on January 19. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Illicit drugs have changed over the years, becoming more potent and more easily hidden during transportation. According to the release, this has led to a rise in accidental exposures and overdose deaths across the commonwealth.
Lieutenant Patterson has seen first-hand how opioids have changed during his long history in law enforcement. He was appointed Trooper in 2004 and now he's the Investigative/Administrative Lieutenant at Post 1 of the KSP. From 2015 to 2018, Patterson served as a field supervisor for the Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations branch of the KSP headquarters in Bowling Green, where he operated a task-force overseeing 18 Kentucky counties.