PADUCAH — Gas prices are still up nationwide, as many get ready to start yard work as the weather warms up. High gas prices could be leading you to look at alternative ways to take care of your yard. Lindsey Teas with Little Tractor and Equipment Company, and other vendors at the Posh Home and Garden Show, have some options.
"We do some smaller home and garden type weed eater, lawn care type stuff. We have some battery power options that those have been selling more," Teas said.
High gas prices haven't been affecting how people buy tractors from them. However, the supply chain is still causing some concern.
"There's a lot more people that are getting into doing stuff on their own and wanting a small tractor," Teas said. "So, the demand is much higher, and so the companies are trying to keep up, and keep up with the unusual high demand of everybody kind of wanting to do it yourself."
Teas says their inventory is getting better, but if you're in the market for something new there's a chance it won't be around for long.
The Posh Home and Garden Show continues on Saturday, with doors opening at 9 a.m.