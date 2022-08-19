GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Friday night marks the beginning of football season across the Local 6 region.
Schools are hopeful this year will bring a normal football season — and an even more normal school year.
In Graves County, it’s the battle of the birds.
Graves County High School takes on their cross town rivals, Mayfield High School, for the season opener.
Eagle football is back, and it’s a big deal for students and the community.
Anticipation can’t even begin to describe the atmosphere at Graves County High School.
GCHS Principal Janet Throgmorton says this school year is shaping up to be a good one.
“It’s been an exciting start to the school year 'cause it’s been normal — as those of us who remember normal,” says Throgmorton.
Students have been preparing all week long.
From the band to the cheerleaders, it’s the first time they’ve been able to have full pep rally since 2019.
“I think people understand how important those memories are, because you haven’t had the opportunity to make them in the last three years,” Throgmorton says.
It’s a positive energy they are hoping to carry through the rest of the year, in every aspect of the school.
“Now when students come in, in the morning, they get to congregate here in the commons and in our gym lobby. And they get to sit with whomever they want to sit with and gather together,” Throgmorton says.
Seeing the school body celebrate together, Throgmorton can’t wait to see what other memories they make this year.
“You just feel like it’s what it should be now for kids,” she says.
GCHS is talking with seniors about what events they want to bring back for their final year.
Events like a car show and several more dances are in the works.
All Graves County students get in free at home football games. Just bring your ID or class schedule.