MARTIN, TN — An 18-year-old high school student in Martin, Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday after police say a gun was found in his vehicle in the school parking lot.
A school resource officer at Westview High School received a tip around 2 p.m. Tuesday that a student might have a weapon in his vehicle, a news release from the police department says.
The release says the officer found the student, 18-year-old Benjamin O'Guinn, and searched his vehicle in the school parking lot. Inside, the officer found a Remington shotgun and ammunition.
The police department says no threats were made to anyone, and O'Guinn did not bring the gun or ammunition inside the building.
O'Guinn was charged with carrying weapons on school property. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Monday, Dec. 2, in Weakley County General Sessions Court.