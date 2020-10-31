A training slideshow used at one time by Kentucky State Police encouraged troopers to be "ruthless killer(s)" and contained quotes from Adolf Hitler, student journalists at a Kentucky high school uncovered this week.
"Be the loving father, spouse, and friend as well as a ruthless killer," reads a slide included in the presentation. That same slide includes a quote from Hitler's "Mein Kampf" that reads "The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence." The presentation also contained other quotes from the Nazi Party leader, as well as Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee
The Manual RedEye, the online school newspaper of duPont Manual High School in Louisville, broke the story Friday. The slideshow was obtained as part of an open records request a local attorney made during the discovery phase of a lawsuit regarding a Harlan County man who was shot and killed by a detective in 2018. The school publication says that lawyer, David Ward of Adams Landenwich Walton, shared the presentation with the student journalists.
A KSP spokesman, Lt. Joshua Lawson, told the RedEye the presentation appeared to have been made by an instructor at the state law enforcement agency's academy. Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall told the publication that the presentation was not used after 2013.
“It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement," Hall told the RedEye in a statement. "Our administration does not condone the use of this material. The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013."
The slideshow has been met with condemnation from other state leaders, as well as groups across the country. In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday told the student paper: "This is absolutely unacceptable. It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action."
In a statement to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said: "Why anyone would feel it’s appropriate to quote Adolf Hitler is beyond me. I don’t think this is representative of the men and women who serve in the thin gray line."
Responding to the incident via Twitter, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said "I am angry. As a Kentuckian, I am angry and embarrassed. And as a Jewish American, I am genuinely disturbed that there are people like this who not only walk among us, but who have been entrusted to keep us safe. There needs to be consequences."
"And don’t give us the 'it’s a few bad apples' excuse," the congressman continued. "This is a poisonous culture that has gotten too many innocent people harassed and killed, and we refuse to stand for it any longer."
And don’t give us the “it’s a few bad apples” excuse. This is a poisonous culture that has gotten too many innocent people harassed and killed, and we refuse to stand for it any longer.— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) October 30, 2020
The Anti-Defamation League, an organization that fights against antisemitism, also condemned the training slideshow in a tweet Friday.
"It is entirely inexcusable for the words of Hitler to be used in training Kentucky State Police. ADL is actively working in the state to determine what happened and ensure it doesn't happen again," the organization wrote.
It is entirely inexcusable for the words of Hitler to be used in training Kentucky State Police. ADL is actively working in the state to determine what happened and ensure it doesn't happen again. https://t.co/4XNb64TTUa— ADL (@ADL) October 30, 2020
Ward, the attorney who gave the copy of the slideshow to the RedEye, told the New York Times he was shocked when he saw the materials.
"This type of training — these quotes — creates a mind set that these troopers are at war, that they need to come to work ready for battle," Ward told the New York Times. "This type of mind set is likely to create an adversarial situation or a violent encounter, and I think that becomes even more likely when you encounter a person who is suffering a mental health crisis and is less likely to respond to verbal commands in a rational way."