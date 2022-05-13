HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College has a new police K-9 training facility, built by students from 13 area high schools. The college says the new facility means K-9 officers and their dogs will no longer have to travel as far for their required training.
In a news release about the new facility, SIC says students with Illinois Future Farmers of America Section 25 donated their time and know-how to build the obstacle course, with each school involved picking a couple of items for the course. FFA Section 25 includes the following high schools: Carmi-White County, Carrier Mills-Stonefort, Eldorado, Galatia, Gallatin County, Hamilton County, Hardin County, Harrisburg, Joppa, Massac County, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, Pope County, and Vienna.
The obstacles were built off site, then taken to the SIC campus for installation.
The Harrisburg Police Department has one K-9 unit and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department has two, and SIC says law enforcement dogs and their handlers have to train every two weeks. Before the new facility was created, local officers had to travel at least an hour away for that training. SIC says law enforcement agencies can use the training facility free.
“This is a much-needed resource for our area,” CTE and Special Projects Coordinator Ricky Sauls said in a statement about the project. “SIC is very fortunate to have the space to create this facility and hopes to continue to improve upon it for our local and regional law enforcement agencies.”