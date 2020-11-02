McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A high speed chase through a residential area of Paducah ended with a man arrested on several charges, including drug charges.
McCracken County Deputy J. Hartman says he started a traffic stop on Schneidman Road Sunday afternoon when the driver fled the area, with speeds over 90 miles per hour.
Hartman says after speeding past several residential streets, the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail on Rosewood Drive.
Hartman says the driver was then identified as 22-year-old Jordan Tyler Ligon, of Paducah.
After searching Ligon and the vehicle, Hartman says he found a large quantity of methamphetamine that Ligon tried to hide.
Hartman says Ligon was arrested without further incident and was charged with fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to notify DOT of address change, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance - methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and 1st degree criminal mischief.