McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A high speed chase through McCracken County ends with the arrest of a man, but no injuries.
A sergeant at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office tells Local 6 a woman called 911 from a vehicle saying she needed help. Deputies were able to find the vehicle traveling on U.S. 45 from Graves into McCracken County.
The sergeant says when deputies tried to get the driver to pull over, he kept going, leading them to highway 62 before stopping. That man, who is not from this area, has been arrested.
The sergeant says more information will be released later today. Local 6 will keep you updated both on air and online.