FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, August 1, that Gibson Connect has linked nearly 650 households and businesses in Western Kentucky to reliable high speed internet.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Governor’s Office, these are the first Kentuckians to be connected to high speed internet through the Better Internet Program.
Gibson Connect is applying a $4.7 million grant to connect 1,704 homes and 270 businesses to high-speed internet in underserved rural areas. The locations are mostly in Fulton and Hickman counties, with some locations in Carlisle and Graves County as well. These connections are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
This is part of a roughly $1.1 billion federal grant to give affordable high-speed internet service to all Kentuckians. The grant is now the largest public investment for high-speed internet in the state’s history.
Some homeowners who have connected to the new internet service have reported that everyone in their household can use it without interruptions.
The Hickman County Judge Executive, Kenny Wilson says, “We’ve known what a positive difference high-speed broadband access would make for Hickman County, and I’m grateful that it is now a reality.”
Gibson Connect is a local electric cooperative serving Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, and Hickman Counties in western Kentucky. They offer both 250 megabits per second and 1 gigabit per second. Their service is symmetrical meaning download and upload speeds are the same. To learn more about Gibson Connect and to see if your home or business is in their service area click here.