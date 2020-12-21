CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed shortly before 11 a.m. Monday because of high winds along the Ohio River.
The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County with Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at navigation mile point 881 of the river.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says winds of about 20 mph with gusts of 35 mph in mid-river at the crossing are creating hazardous river conditions. The cabinet says winds are expected to remain high until about sundown, so the ferry has temporarily closed.
The ferry is usually open from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week. KYTC says the ferry will try to give timely notice when the wind speed slows enough to resume service.