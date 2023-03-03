Local 6 confirms what was likely a tornado briefly touched down in Paducah near Husband and Oaks road. Local 6 is receiving reports of tree and building damage.
High Wind
As of 1 p.m. a High Wind Warning was issued for portions of Kentucky and Illinois in the pink shaded areas. Wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph now through 6PM, gradually tapering down through the evening.
More trees may be toppled or broken, and expect additional scattered power outages through the day.
Severe weather
A Tornado WATCH has been issued for most of western Kentucky, NW Tennessee, and portions of southern Illinois until 1:00 PM Friday afternoon. Some severe storms are possible later Friday morning in the watch area after the initial round of rain finishes. This will depend on how much unstable air makes its way into the region.
Flooding
Heavy rain/flooding concerns: A flood watch is in effect area wide from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday. Models seem to be zeroing in on an area near the Ohio River north and west into Illinois and Missouri where widespread 2-inch to 3-inch rain totals are possible, with isolated areas getting 4 inches or more not out of the question.
As of about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the following counties, set to expire at 1 p.m. Friday.
- Alexander County in southern Illinois
- Pulaski County in southern Illinois
- Union County in southern Illinois
- Ballard County in western Kentucky
- Carlisle County in western Kentucky
- Fulton County in western Kentucky
- Graves County in western Kentucky
- Hickman County in western Kentucky
- McCracken County in western Kentucky
- Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri
- New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri
- Scott County in southeastern Missouri
The KYTC is reporting flooding over some western Kentucky roadways. For the water-over-road report, click here. Local 6 will continue updating this report throughout the day.