HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries have halted operations for the rest of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Monday release, wind gusts out of the southwest are about 20 mph, with gusts of 40 mph at the Kentucky Landing. On the main river channel, gusts are 46 mph, the KYTC says.
When wind blows out of the south or southwest, it interacts with the current in the Mississippi River, the release explains, creating choppy conditions. Similarly, winds have interacted with the Ohio River, creating hazardous conditions.
With the Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, service will resume on Thursday.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will reportedly provide timely notice when the ferry resumes operations.
Click here or call (731) 693-0210 for updates on the ferry's operating status.