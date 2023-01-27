HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Friday release, wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions.
When wind blows out of the south or southwest, it interacts with the current in the Mississippi River, the release explains, creating choppy conditions.
The ferry plans to resume operation Saturday morning, but due to forecasted high winds, could remain closed until Sunday.
The ferry will provide an update on Saturday's operating status by 7 a.m. that day, the release says.
Click here or call (731) 693-0210 for updates on the ferry's operating status.