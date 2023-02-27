HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted operations for the rest of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Monday release, wind gusts out of the southwest are about 20 mph, with gusts of 40 mph at the Kentucky Landing. On the main river channel, gusts are 46 mph, the KYTC says.
When wind blows out of the south or southwest, it interacts with the current in the Mississippi River, the release explains, creating choppy conditions.
With the ferry normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, service will resume on Thursday.
Click here or call (731) 693-0210 for updates on the ferry's operating status.