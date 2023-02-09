HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries have halted operations due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Thursday release, south-southwest wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions.
When wind blows out of the south or southwest, it interacts with the current in the Mississippi River, the release explains, creating choppy conditions.
Likewise, when wind blows out of the west, it interacts with currents in the Ohio River.
Based on the forecast, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely remain closed for the rest of the day, the KYTC says.