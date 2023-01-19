HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions.
When wind blows out of the south or southwest, it interacts with the current in the Mississippi River, the release explains, creating choppy conditions.
Likewise, when wind blows out of the west, it interacts with currents in the Ohio River.
The cabinet says both ferries plan to reopen on Friday morning.