PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says high winds have taken down trees in several locations across western Kentucky, some of which are along roadways.
According to an early morning release, high winds and rainfall-softened ground have combined to increase the chance that more trees could come down.
The cabinet is urging drivers to maintain caution during Thursday's commute, especially when driving down less-traveled, rural, or secondary routes.
If you do encounter a tree blocking the roadway, the KYTC says you should call your local 911 center and report the location with either a mile marker, crossroad, house address, or other nearby landmark.
The 911 center will then report the blockage to the correct KYTC maintenance crew or county road department crew, the release explains.