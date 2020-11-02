FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there were more new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state this past week than any other since the beginning of the pandemic.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
Gov. Beshear says red zone counties should follow nine recommendations to slow the spread of the virus. He says all counties should consider using some of these measures to help them avoid the red zone.
Currently, there are five counties in our area in the red zone: Caldwell, Calloway, Hickman, McCracken, and Marshall counties.
As of Sunday, Nov. 1, Gov. Beshear says the state is reporting 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, with 4 new deaths.
The state has a positivity rate of 6.14% with 1,489 deaths. 994 people are currently hospitalized with 250 people in the ICU and 136 people on a ventilator.
Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is in the top five counties with the most positive cases on Sunday.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, noted that indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace,” with the coronavirus having spiked for a third time.
Gov. Beshear also says reporting is limited on Sundays and additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered, will be reported Monday.