MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Highland Church Road in McCracken County was blocked for a time Thursday evening because of a natural gas leak, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The roadway was blocked in the 900 block near the 90-degree curve at roughly the midway point between Blandville Road and Lovelaceville Road. An Atmos Energy crew made repairs at the site of the leak.
As of about 7 p.m. Thursday, KYTC District 1 said the gas line has been repaired and the roadway is back open. The transportation cabinet first alerted the public to the closure around 5 p.m.