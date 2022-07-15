PADUCAH — Highland Church Road is temporarily closed between Lutes Road and Fairview Drive due to vehicle accident.
Paducah Police advised there are downed powerlines.
Drivers should maintain caution and be alert in the area.
PADUCAH — Highland Church Road is temporarily closed between Lutes Road and Fairview Drive due to vehicle accident.
Paducah Police advised there are downed powerlines.
Drivers should maintain caution and be alert in the area.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah