HIGHLAND PARK, IL (WMAQ) — On a day meant for celebration, Highland Park, Illinois, is marking the one-year anniversary of a deadly mass shooting.
It was during the city's Fourth of July parade last year that a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and leaving dozens of others injured.
On Tuesday, the community is honoring the victims.
A remembrance ceremony was held at city hall Tuesday morning and included a moment of silence.
The ceremony was followed by a walk and Independence Day picnic.
One thing noticeably missing from Tuesday's events is a parade — a longtime staple in the community.
"This is a day filled with emotion. Well, I am so proud of how our community has supported one another these last 12 months and today. I wish it were not because of a horrific act of mass gun violence,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.
The mayor spoke of the community’s ongoing grief and their resilience after the deadly shooting.
"We don't need the date or the holiday to remind us about what happened. We live with it every day. Each one of us, even as the world moves on, the loss and the pain will never leave us," she said. "We will never forget what happened here but we, Highland Park, will not be defined by it. We come together today united in remembrance and heartbreak but also refusing to let hatred and fear win."