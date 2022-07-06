(CNN) — The suspect in Monday's massacre at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, admitted he carried out the attack, killing seven and wounding dozens of others, a prosecutor said during a court hearing Wednesday.
Robert E. Crimo III, 21, told authorities in a voluntary statement that he "looked down his sights, aimed and opened fire" on paradegoers, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon alleged during a virtual bond hearing, using a Smith & Wesson M&P15 and three 30-round magazines.
A judge ordered Crimo to be held without bond on seven charges of first-degree murder, but Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said more charges could be filed in the future.
"For each individual that was hurt, people can anticipate an attempted murder charge as well as an aggravated battery with a firearm charge," Rinehart said, adding, "Every time he fires a bullet at an individual, he is committing aggravated discharge of a weapon, whether he hit someone or not. There will be many more charges coming in the coming weeks."
A conviction would result in a sentence of life imprisonment without parole. Illinois abolished capital punishment in 2011.
The suspect, according to authorities, opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park as the parade got underway just after 10 a.m. CT on Monday. After the shooting, investigators found the three 30-round magazines and 83 spent shell casings, Dillon said.
Crimo dressed in women's clothing, investigators believe, to conceal his identity. He left the roof and blended in with the fleeing crowd to escape the area, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli previously said.
Five of the people shot at the parade were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said, and two people hospitalized succumbed to wounds. A total of 39 patients were transported to medical facilities "by either ambulance or other means," according to Jim Anthony with NorthShore University Health System, and nine patients — whose ages range from 14 to in their 70s — remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
There could have been even more carnage: According to a police spokesperson, Crimo drove to Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday following the Illinois shooting, and contemplated a shooting there.
Crimo, after driving to Madison, saw "a celebration that was occurring ... and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli told reporters after the court hearing.
"We don't have information to suggest he planned on driving to Madison initially to commit another attack. (But) we do believe that he was driving around following the first attack and saw the celebration," Covelli said.