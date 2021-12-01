Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Forming This Evening... There have been reports of very dense fog in small patches this evening. In particular, visibility was near zero in very localized areas around Metropolis and Paducah. It is likely that patchy dense fog is also occurring from the lakes area westward in western Kentucky, as well as the Shawnee hills of southern Illinois and the Mississippi delta of southeast Missouri. Exercise care if you are travelling this evening. Visibility varies from excellent to near zero in just a short distance.