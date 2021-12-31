GRAVES COUNTY, KY – U.S. Hwy 45 North is currently closed near the Graves-McCracken County line following a police pursuit Friday, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
At 11 a.m., Graves County Sheriff's Deputies began pursuing a vehicle suspected of being used to commit an armed robbery in Mayfield.
During the pursuit, a suspect fired at law enforcement multiple times. More shots were fired when the pursuit ended near the Graves-McCracken County line.
No officers were injured, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Drivers should detour via Kentucky Hwy 1241.
This is a breaking news, updates will follow.