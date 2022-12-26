PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Highway Crews are back on the roads again after a short-lived break, following renewed reports of slick spots.
According to a Monday release from the cabinet, snow showers have created additional slick spots in localized areas, mainly along the following roadways: Interstate 69, the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway, and parts of U.S. 45.
The KYTC asks drivers to be aware of accumulating snow on roadways, re-freezing, and other hazards that could develop overnight.
The KYTC says they are anticipating another round of snow going into next week.