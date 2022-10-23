PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season.
This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties.
Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test runs down highways in the area. These runs help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, take note of hazards and check turnaround locations.
Crews are now running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks.
Western Kentucky gets an average of about 10 inches of snow per season, according to a KYTC release. In most years, snow comes in three to four events of about 2-3 inches each. However, in some years, major events of 6 inches or more can create major travel issues.
Just as KYTC crews prepare for winter weather, they ask you to do the same. Check the tread on your tires, your windshield wipers, your coolant anti-freeze and otherwise prepare your vehicle for snow and ice.