CHICAGO (WMAQ) — Shootings on Chicago’s expressways are soaring.
A fatal shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway shut down the highway for hours on Friday. It was the second highway shooting of the day.
It was also the 112th shooting on Chicago expressways this year, a number that far exceeds the 52 Chicago saw last year.
According to the Illinois State Police, through November this year, 62 people have been wounded, and six of those died.
Friday's shooting brings that total to at least seven dead this year.
"It's collateral damage of gang wars that are occurring in the city of Chicago, and it's spilling over into the interstates,” said Col. David Byrd, the deputy director of the Illinois State Police.
Authorities say the crimes are tough to solve, because there usually aren't many witnesses as they may be driving at 70 mph.
"You should see some of these cars,” Chicago freelance video journalist Ken Herzlich said. “They're shot up. The windshields are shot out, back windows, the side doors. A lot of people are getting injured, including a number of children."
State police have tried flooding the interstates with officers to reduce the violence, but they say that kind of saturation is difficult to sustain.