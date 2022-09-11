MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado outbreak.
According to a KYTC release, the streets are being reopened to allow better access to businesses that have reestablished themselves in the downtown area.
Drivers should be alert to these changes:
- At the intersection of KY 121/South 6th Street and KY 58/Broadway, on the northeast corner of the square, the temporary traffic signal wll be removed. The intersection will become an all-way stop.
- Ky 58/KY 80/Broadway will reopen between KY 121/South 6th Street and U.S. 45/8th Street
The changes will take until around noon to complete.