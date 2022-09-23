LONDON (AP) — Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” trilogy, has died at the age of 70.
Publisher HarperCollins said she died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by close family and friends after suffering a stroke.
Mantel turned Tudor power politics into page-turning historical novels with her trilogy about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell, the right-hand man to King Henry VIII.
She won the Booker Prize twice, for “Wolf Hall” in 2009 and its sequel “Bring Up the Bodies” in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.
The publisher on Friday called Mantel “one of the greatest English novelists of this century.”
