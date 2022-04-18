Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... Isolated areas across southwest Indiana, west Kentucky, the southern tip of southern Illinois, and the southern half of southeast Missouri may experience a brief freeze or patchy frost late tonight, mainly in sheltered areas. Drier air moving in tonight along with a persistent northwest breeze should prevent widespread frost formation.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In southeast Missouri, along and south of a Doniphan to Cape Girardeau line, in southern Illinois along and south of the Shawnee Hills, and in west Kentucky, the Purchase area and Livingston county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&