PADUCAH — Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone helped open up what is now Kentucky to settlement in the 1700s. Later in his life, he moved to what at the time was Spanish controlled territory and is now the state of Missouri. After his death in Defiance, Missouri, in 1820, he was first buried in Missouri but later reinterred in Frankfort, Kentucky.
But did you know some people have questioned whether the remains moved to the Kentucky gravesite were actually Boone's? As a 2020 article from The State Journal in Frankfort explains, enslaved Black people were buried near where Boone was originally buried in Missouri, and some believe the wrong remains were disinterred by mistake. Now, The State Journal article reports, the Frankfort Cemetery in Kentucky and the Old Bryan Farm in Missouri both claim to have Boone's remains.
The mystery of Boone's final burial place is the subject of a new book by historian Ted Franklin Belue.
Belue will lead an Evenings Upstairs event at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday evening to discuss the book, titled "Finding Daniel Boone: His Last Days in Missouri and the Strange Fate of his Remains."
The library says the event will begin at 5 p.m. with a book signing and display of fur-trade era arms and trade goods. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Belue will give a presentation on his book, which the publisher describes as "a unique tribute to America's frontier hero and offers closure to the greatest of all his mysteries: where he was buried."
"Part biography, part historical travelogue and eloquently narrated using fresh sources, rare forensic data, and new field interviews, this is more than just a search for a man's bones," the book description reads. "Fully re-creating Daniel's lost world, noted historian and author Ted Franklin Belue journeys along the famous Pathfinder's last trail, from Missouri and back to Kentucky, meeting a host of colorful characters. As little has been written about Boone's western days, where he lived the longest, this work examines the legendary woodsman's life as much as his death."
The event will be held in the second floor meeting room of the library, which is located at 555 Washington St. in Paducah.
