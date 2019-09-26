MAMMOTH CAVE, KY -- The Mammoth Cave Baptist Church was vandalized over the weekend.
Mammoth Cave National Park officials say vandals spray painted orange words and drawings on the church sometime after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The graffiti was found on the exterior and interior walls, windows, and benches.
The church was established in 1827 and the current building was construed in 1927.
The park estimates that repairs to the church will cost between $10,000 and $15,000.
Anyone with information on the vandals is asked to call the ranger station at 270-758-2115.