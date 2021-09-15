Local 6 has learned that a riverboat you may have seen on the Ohio River in Paducah over the years was damaged by Hurricane Ida.
The Delta Queen Steamboat, which has made stops in Paducah in the past, was damaged at its mooring in Houma, Louisiana, during Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, the Delta Queen Steamboat Company says.
In an update shared via Facebook, the company says there was no major structural damage from the storm, but the waterproofing barrier on the vessel's roof and multiple sections of handrail along the rear of the vessel were ripped away.
The company says multiple doors and windows were damaged as well.
The Delta Queen Steamboat Company says it has hired marine surveyors to assess the damage and create a repair plan. The company expects to wait several weeks before that plan is complete. In the meantime, the company says the immediate issue it has to address is installing a new roof to seal the vessel's exterior and prevent more water damage.
The company says it's working with its insurer and an installation contractor to get the new roof installed as soon as possible.
With its Facebook post, the company included multiple photos showing crews clearing debris from the roof and placing plastic tarps in place to protect the vessel until the new roof can be installed.
"The owners of the Delta Queen are thankful for all of the concern and outpouring of support from her many fans," the company says. "We remain 100% committed to the long-term preservation of the Delta Queen and are continuing our efforts to re-secure the funding necessary for a full renovation and return to service."
The Delta Queen operates along the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, Kanawha and Arkansas rivers. The vessel — a 1927 overnight paddlewheel steamboat — is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the company's website.