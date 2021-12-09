PADUCAH — Christmas is in the air in Paducah, and local businesses are finding new ways to celebrate the holiday season.
Thursday night, Local 6 got a first look at how the Hotel Metropolitan is getting the community involved in its Christmas celebrations.
For the first time ever, the Hotel Metropolitan has asked community groups and organizations to decorate rooms and common areas in the hotel.
The theme is a Victorian Christmas with an African American flair. So, of course, they went all out with the decorations this year.
Hotel Metropolitan Director Betty Dobson says she's overwhelmed by all the support the hotel received.
"I would say that this was an effort of love, that everyone came and worked, I mean hours, to put this together," she said.
The Hotel Metropolitan is a restored 1908 historical building. It's a museum now, but when it was in business, it accommodated famous guests such as Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, Billie Holiday and James Brown.
Members of the public can tour the hotel every weekend from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tours are by appointment only, and can be booked by calling 270-994-1783.