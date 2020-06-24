PADUCAH — A historic building in downtown Paducah is up for auction.
The Katterjohn building, which is at 1501 Broadway St., will be auctioned off Thursday.
It was built in the late 1800s by the Illinois Central Railroad for use as a hospital. The building burned in 1917, but it was rebuilt and reopened in 1919, the auction listing posted online notes. George Katterjohn bought the building in the 1950s, and it was used by multiple businesses over the decades until the early 2000s.
The nearly 30,000-square-foot building has been vacant since that time.
The live, on-site auction is being held by Chris Colson Auction and Realty. It is set to begin at 10 a.m.
For more details, click here.