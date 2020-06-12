FRANKFORT, KY — The Historic Properties Advisory Commission has voted, 11 ayes and 1 nay, to remove the Jefferson Davis statue that sits in Kentucky's New State Capitol rotunda.
The special meeting was called at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Gov. Beshear says today has been a day for the history books.
Members of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission include:
- Britainy Beshear; First Lady of Kentucky
- Stephen L. Collins; Chairman
- Carol J. Mitchell; Director of Historic Properties
- Craig Potts; Executive Director of the Kentucky Heritage Council
- Ann Evans; Executive Director of the Governor’s Mansion
- Scott Alvey
- John E. Park
- Brandon Todd Wilson
- Marion C. Forcht
- Thomas Stephens
- Cathy Laverne Thomas
- Samuel Craig Devine
- Angel Rowlett Lampe
- Darren J. Taylor